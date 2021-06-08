Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.77. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

