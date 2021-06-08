Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $233.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $244.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.88. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.