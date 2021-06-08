Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $205,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON opened at $247.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.74. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

