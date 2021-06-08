Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 214 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock worth $6,168,149. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

