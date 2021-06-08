Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 51.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Genpact by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Genpact by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 455,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,691. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

