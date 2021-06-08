Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

AON opened at $247.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.74. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

