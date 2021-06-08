Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,347 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,347 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 83,593 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.45 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.