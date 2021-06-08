Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,067 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

TECK stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.67.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

