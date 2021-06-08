Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,013 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 8,317.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,006,000 after buying an additional 3,948,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,065,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,712,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coty by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after buying an additional 2,006,614 shares during the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

