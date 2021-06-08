Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,830,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,102 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $93,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

