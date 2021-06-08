Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104 in the last three months.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

A opened at $137.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $140.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

