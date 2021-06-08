Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the second quarter have been stable of late. The company has increased its exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. It is expected to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. The Kittila expansion is expected to enhance mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. Further, it is expected to gain from the Hope Bay acquisition and the Hammond Reef project. Agnico Eagle also has access to Meliadine and Canadian Malartic, major contributors to its quarterly production. Moreover, Agnico Eagle is committed to boost shareholder's return and maintain healthy cash flows. However, the company is witnessing higher general and administration expenses. Lower gold demand and higher capital expenditures may also weigh on its results.”

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $70.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,860,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after acquiring an additional 644,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

