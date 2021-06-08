AI Doctor Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $111,772.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

