Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 19,802 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 355.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after purchasing an additional 206,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after buying an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.50. 4,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,632. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.69. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

