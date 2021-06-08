Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,000. Tesla makes up 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,803 shares of company stock valued at $76,734,804. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $607.15. The stock had a trading volume of 355,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,582,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.70 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.67. The company has a market capitalization of $584.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.13, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

