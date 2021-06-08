Aigen Investment Management LP Has $16.18 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.34. 63,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

