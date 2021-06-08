Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $3.06 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.70. 54,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

