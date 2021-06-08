Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,000. Ecolab makes up approximately 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,702. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

