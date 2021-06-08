Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 12,196 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 123.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.