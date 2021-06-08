Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $440.15. 16,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,018. The firm has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.57 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

