Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Air Industries Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 2,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,177. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Air Industries Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 63,404 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Air Industries Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for prime defense contractors in the aerospace industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

