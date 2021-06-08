Airbloc (ABL) Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $59,877.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00072978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.03 or 0.00994687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.38 or 0.09661360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

