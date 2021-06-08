Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AKYA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 58,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,391. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

