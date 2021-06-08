Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Sells $271,095.00 in Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AIN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $87.84. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.70. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $92.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Albany International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

