Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,898,000 after buying an additional 219,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Albany International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Albany International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,514 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $92.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

