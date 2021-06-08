Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Critical Comparison

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Limbach’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A Limbach $568.21 million 0.17 $5.81 million $0.77 12.13

Limbach has higher revenue and earnings than Alberton Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limbach has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Limbach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A -1.36% -1.12% Limbach 0.66% 8.77% 1.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Limbach shares are held by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Limbach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alberton Acquisition and Limbach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Limbach 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Limbach beats Alberton Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefabrication construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company serves research, acute care, and inpatient hospitals; public and private colleges, universities, research centers and K-12 facilities; sports arenas; entertainment facilities, and amusement rides; passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; office building and other commercial structures; multi-family apartments; data centers; and industrial manufacturing facilities. It operates in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Michigan. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

