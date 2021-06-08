Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Down 5.7%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83. 1,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 602,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Several research firms recently commented on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,206.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,119 shares of company stock worth $1,114,840 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Alector by 17,812.8% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 57,179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Alector by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 262,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 139,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

