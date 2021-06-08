Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.42.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

