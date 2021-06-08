Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $117.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.02. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $8,713,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.