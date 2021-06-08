Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 13,643 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

