Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 445,373 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 4,324.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,373 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of AMC Entertainment worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $681,692.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Winchel Koch, Jr. sold 14,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $790,089.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,966,410 shares of company stock worth $31,199,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

AMC opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

