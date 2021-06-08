Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLM. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,332,000 after acquiring an additional 304,848 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 236,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 132,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $2,324,148. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.37.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

