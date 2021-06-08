Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.54 Million Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.65. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

