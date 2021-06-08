Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.74 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.27.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

