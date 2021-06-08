Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 62,897 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.40% of Meridian Bioscience worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $873.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.