Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €226.92 ($266.96).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ALV opened at €218.30 ($256.82) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €216.81.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

