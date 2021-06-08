AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of CBH opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

