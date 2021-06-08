AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of CBH opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
