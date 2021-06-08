AllSafe Price Tops $0.0257 on Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $235,060.31 and approximately $78.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

