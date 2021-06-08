Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 158 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $239.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

