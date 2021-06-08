Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.09 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

