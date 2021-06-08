Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 3,824 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $131.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.