Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

TXN stock opened at $188.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

