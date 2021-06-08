Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 1,809 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 83,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 818,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,682,000 after buying an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,021,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,193,000 after acquiring an additional 273,655 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

