Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Jan Kowal Sells 4,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Jan Kowal sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $266,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALTR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,010. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,313.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.