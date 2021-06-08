Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,313.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $109,795.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $246,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,145 shares of company stock worth $24,371,479 over the last ninety days. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,945 shares of the software’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,897 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

