Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 262.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Alteryx by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 2,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alteryx by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,648. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

