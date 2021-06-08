Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,177 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $36,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

