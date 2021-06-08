Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Director Buys $23,100.00 in Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Director David M. Stack acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -95.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. increased its stake in Amarin by 15.3% in the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amarin by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after buying an additional 363,813 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,625,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,609 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 955,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,914,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

