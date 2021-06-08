American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Insider John B. Berding Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.75.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $14.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 155,117 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.