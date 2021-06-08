American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.66.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.